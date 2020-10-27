Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

George Clooney Struggles in Post-Apocalyptic Arctic in Trailer for Netflix’s The Midnight Sky: Watch

Co-starring Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone

by
on October 27, 2020, 2:30pm
George Clooney The Midnight Sky trailer netflix new movie trailer
The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

It’s the end of the world and nothing’s fine in the first trailer for George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky. Mr. Clooney brings his most voluminous beard yet to Netflix on December 23rd.

Based on the 2016 book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, The Midnight Sky is Clooney’s seventh directorial effort, and his first since 2017’s SuburbiconThe screenplay comes from The Revenant’s Mark L. Smith. Clooney plays Augustus, a forlorn scientist in the Arctic who has somehow survived the apocalypse. The film follows his efforts to warn a group of astronauts who haven’t heard about the calamity on Earth.

In addition to Clooney, The Midnight Sky boasts the considerable talents of Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone. The trailer shows plenty of moody shots of depressed scientists leaning over fancy consoles, as well as brief glimpses of Arctic desolation. Watch it for yourself below.

Editors' Picks

In June, Clooney paid tribute to the late, great Carl Reiner.

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
David Hasselhoff Teams Up with CueStack for Metal Song “Through the Night”