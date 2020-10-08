George Thorogood Premieres “Bad to the Bone” from Deluxe Reissue of Live in Boston, 1982: Stream

George Thorogood, photo by David Dobson

George Thorogood and The Destroyers have been going strong for more than 40 years. And they’re going back nearly that long for a new deluxe reissue of the album Live in Boston, 1982. In advance of the release, Thorogood is teaming up with Consequence of Sound to premiere a visualizer for the deluxe edition’s previously unreleased live version of his signature tune, “Bad to the Bone”.

The deluxe edition, dubbed Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert, adds 12 previously unreleased songs to the original 2010 release, for a total of 27 tracks. The reissue will be available as a 4-LP 180-gram vinyl set; a 2-CD edition; and digitally beginning December 4th via Craft Recordings. A red marble vinyl release will be made available exclusively for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event on November 27th, and limited to 1,000 copies.



The concert documents George Thorogood and The Destroyers’ November 1982 show at Boston’s Bradford Ballroom (later known as the Royale Nightclub). It was a hometown show for the band, who had settled in Beantown after forming in Delaware.

In speaking about the live album, Thorogood commented, “1982 was an absolute high-water mark for us. Everything was going our way and it shows in this recording from the Bradford Ballroom. This is George Thorogood and The Destroyers at our best!”

Of course, “Bad to the Bone” is a rock classic. While it didn’t initially take off upon its release on the 1982 album of the same name, it has since become a staple of classic-rock radio and pop culture, appearing in numerous films and television shows over the years.

Pre-orders for Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert are available here. Check out the visualizer for the previously unreleased “Bad to the Bone” performance below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist. George Thorogood and The Destroyers are also set to embark on a 27-date global tour, kicking off May 4th, 2021. See those dates below, as well.

Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert Artwork:

Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert Tracklist (2-CD)

Disc 1

01. House of Blue Lights

02. Kids from Philly

03. Who Do You Love? *

04. I’m Wanted

05. Cocaine Blues *

06. One Way Ticket

07. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

08. As the Years Go Passing By

09. Spoken Introduction: The Dance Floor *

10. It Wasn’t Me

11. Bottom of the Sea *

12. Night Time*

13. New Boogie Chillun’

Disc 2

01. I’ll Change My Style *

02. Miss Luann

03. Madison Blues *

04. The Sky Is Crying *

05. I Can’t Stop Lovin’

06. Spoken Introduction: Audience Participation*

07. Same Thing*

08. Bad to the Bone *

09. Move It on Over

10. Wild Weekend

11. Nobody but Me

12. No Particular Place to Go *

13. Ride on Josephine *

14. Reelin’ and Rockin’ *

* = Previously unreleased

George Thorogood and The Destroyers 2021 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Grande Prairie, AB @ Revolution Place

05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ River Cree Resort and Casino

05/10 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

05/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

05/19 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square

05/20 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

05/22 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

05/29 – Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa

05/30 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Blues Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico

07/17 – Peer, BE @ Blues Peer

07/18 – St. Julien, FR @ Festival Guitare En Scène

07/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Hugenottenhalle

07/21 – Utrecth, NL @ Tivolivredenberg

07/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

07/25 – London, UK @ London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/26 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic

07/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

07/30 – York, UK @ York Barbican

07/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow SEC Armadillo

08/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Bridgewater Hall

08/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

08/06 – Notodden, NO @ Notodden Blues Festival

09/09 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

09/16 – Ocean City, MD @ OC Bikefest

09/17 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

09/23 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount