Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Guided by Voices Announce Third Album of 2020, Share “Mr. Child”: Stream

Styles We Paid For drops in December

by
on October 19, 2020, 5:04pm
guided-by-voices-styles-we-paid-for-new-album
Guided by Voices, photo courtesy of the artist

Proving the pandemic hasn’t put a major dent in their plans, prolific band Guided by Voices are announcing their third album of 2020. Titled Styles We Paid For, it’s due for arrival December 11th via the aptly named Rockathon Records.

The upcoming project follows closely behind February’s Surrender Your Poppy Field and July’s Mirrored Aztec. Frontman Robert Pollard originally envisioned it to be an all-analog LP called Before Computers, but with lockdown in place, GBV were forced to take their creative process online.

“The pandemic obviously changed our recording plans and ironically it was all recorded digitally on computers,” Pollard told Rolling Stone. Each member contributed their parts from their own faraway quarantine locations —  guitarist Doug Gillard in New York, bassist Mark Shue in Virginia, drummer Kevin March in New Jersey, and guitarist Bobby Bare Jr. in Tennessee. Pollard, for whom this is the 108th (!) album ever, recorded his vocal arrangements from Ohio.

Editors' Picks

As an early look at Styles We Paid For, GBV have let loose lead single “Mr. Child”. The track begins with stomping percussion before eventually revealing itself to be a rolling and catchy bite-sized rocker. Hear it below.

Styles We Paid For Artwork:

guided by voices styles we paid for new album art cover Guided by Voices Announce Third Album of 2020, Share Mr. Child: Stream

Styles We Paid For Tracklist:
01. Megaphone Riley
02. They Don’t Play The Drums Anymore
03. Slaughterhouse
04. Endless Seafood
05. Mr Child
06. Stops
07. War of the Devils
08. Electronic Windows to Nowhere
09. Never Abandon Ship
10. Roll Me To Heaven
11. In Calculus Strategem
12. Crash at Lake Placebo
13. Liquid Kid
14. Time Without Looking
15. When Growing Was Simple

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
New John Wick Roller Coaster Will Offer Fans a Killer Experience
Next Story
John Leguizamo on Latin Trump Supporters: “Latin People for Republicans Are Like Roaches for Raid”