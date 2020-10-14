GWAR Announce “Scumdogs XXX Live” Streaming Concert

GWAR "Scumdogs XXX Live", courtesy of Freeman Promotions

GWAR have announced an upcoming streaming concert dubbed “Scumdogs XXX Live!” The show will feature the intergalactic barbarians performing their 1990 debut album, Scumdogs of the Universe, in its entirety

The event streams on Halloween Eve, October 30th, at 8 p.m ET. The performance comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Scumdogs of the Universe, with some as-yet-unnamed special guests set to appear during the concert. As for the lack of an in-person audience, singer Blōthar the Berserker certainly doesn’t mind.



“We always wanted to do a concert without an audience in the room,” Blōthar said in a press release. “The audience is always the worst part. Well, that and the fact that we’re constantly being attacked by a bunch of assholes while we try to get through a set. Man, I hope none of those old-school dicks show up to rain on our glorious parade.”

This past weekend, GWAR performed at a drive-in in Richmond, Virginia, and “shot blood and spew all over a parking lot full of bohabs in cars.” The band has also kept fans entertained throughout the pandemic with an online variety show and a string of hilarious television appearances and media remarks.

GWAR have never shied from poking fun at us measly humans, and they’ve had a publicity heyday with pandemic. On network television, drummer JizMak Da Gusha told fans to drink bleach and praised Donald Trump for suggesting that people inject disinfectants to cure themselves of COVID-19. And regarding a campaign to replace a statue of Robert E. Lee with one of late GWAR leader Oderus Urungus, Blōthar recently told Heavy Consequence over Zoom that Oderus wouldn’t have wanted his statue among a “row of losers.”

Interestingly, GWAR included a link to verify your voter registration in the press release, so maybe the band does care about the human race, just a little bit.

In addition to the streaming concert, GWAR are releasing a previously announced 30th anniversary deluxe edition of Scumdogs of the Universe on October 30th. Pre-orders are available here.

Watch the trailer for “Scumdogs XXX Live!” and our own interview with Blōthar below. You can get tickets to the streaming event via the band’s website.