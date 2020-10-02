Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Hamilton Leithauser Teams with Lucy Dacus for New Version of “Isabella”: Stream

A reworking of the standout song off Leithauser's recent album, The Loves of Your Life

by
on October 02, 2020, 11:43am
lucy dacus hamilton leithauser isabella song stream
Lucy Dacus (photo by Ben Kaye) and Hamilton Leithauser (photo by Philip Cosores)

Back in March, Hamilton Leithauser introduced us to his new album, The Loves of Your Life, with the lead single “Isabella”. Now, half a year later, the former Walkmen frontman has delivered a new version of the track, this time featuring Lucy Dacus.

Originally, “Isabella” was built of a plucky piano and swaying pedal steel, giving it a breezy country-pop feel. This new take started as a simple guitar groove Leithauser was toying with in his home studio, The Struggle Hut. Realizing it fit “Isabella”, he decided to record “a whole new version” of the single. “I guess this amounts to the kind of evolving a new song goes through after a few months on tour… but without the tour,” he said in a press release.

A female vocalist also appears on the album version of the song, but for this remake, Leithauser thought of Dacus. Turns out he reached out to his old tour mate at just the right time. “Hamilton hit me up about singing on the song in June when I was in a bleak spot,” Dacus explained. “Working on it really got me out of a funk and let me have some fun.”

Editors' Picks

Take a listen to Leithauser and Dacus’ “Isabella”, as well as the original single, below.

This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Previous Story
CHAI Share Sub Pop Debut Single “Donuts Mind If I Do”: Stream
Next Story
Rick Moranis Hospitalized Following Unprovoked Attack in Manhattan