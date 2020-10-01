Heart’s Nancy Wilson Announces Debut Solo Album

Nancy Wilson, photo courtesy of artist

Some 45 years into her legendary career, Nancy Wilson is finally going at it solo. The Heart co-founder has announced the release of her debut solo album, which is due out in early 2021 through Carry On Music. The first single, a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising”, is set to arrive on October 23rd.

Wilson began writing the album after the pandemic derailed Heart’s 2020 touring plans. “There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album,” she explained in a statement. “Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music.”



Along with “The Rising”, Wilson covered a few other songs that reflect “these troubled times we’re living in.” She added, “I wanted to make something uplifting and aspirational for those of us who are suffering with all this sickness and loss. I hope this song can help lift our spirits.”

Wilson plays guitar and sings on every song on the album. More details — including the tracklist — are still forthcoming.