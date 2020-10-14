Donald Trump and Ice Cube

Ice Cube, who once famously shouted “Fuck Tha Police” as a member of N.W.A., is currently working with the Trump Administration to develop a proposed “Platinum Plan” for the Black community in America.

The news first broke early on October 14th when Trump senior advisor Katrina Pierson tweeted, “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan. Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”



According to Ice Cube’s representative (Rolling Stone), the rapper was interested in meeting with both the Trump and Biden campaigns to discuss an “agenda for black Americans” and support for his Contract With Black America, which “strikes at the heart of racism and presents a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.” The Contract With Black America specifically addresses 13 areas that need improvement in the US, including bank lending, prison reform, police reform, and the elimination of every confederate monument.

To his credit, Ice Cube has been vocal about his lack of enthusiasm for both political candidates. Back in August, he even posted a video on Twitter directly asking each party to prove “what’s in it for the Black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties.” Eventually, they listened and reached out.

Allegedly the Democrats said they would discuss the Contract With Black America after Election Day. Meanwhile, the Trump’s administration said they would include some of the ideas outlined by the Contract With Black America into the White House’s “Platinum Plan”. That’s when Pierson then took to Twitter to thank the rapper for collaborating.

Unsurprisingly, fans were upset to hear that Ice Cube worked with Trump in any capacity, prompting the rapper to explain himself on social media. “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me,” he tweeted. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

When called out for “jumping the shark” and “working with the Darkside,” Ice Cube pushed back. “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America,” he tweeted. “They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Earlier this summer, Ice Cube found himself in hot water after posting anti-Semitic photos, Russian propaganda, and even QAnon-related imagery on Twitter. When pressed by fans, he revealed he wasn’t entirely aware of some of the images’ meanings.

While it doesn’t look like Ice Cube is a full-blown Trump supporter per say, he did find merit in working with his administration to outline a plan for the future. Regardless, the rapper has yet to reveal who he’s voting for in the upcoming election. Around this time in 2016, though, he was quick to share his stance over Twitter: “I will never endorse a mothafucka like Donald Trump! EVER!!!” Let’s see if he keeps his word.

