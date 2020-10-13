Insane Clown Posse Drop Creepy New Song “Ding Ding Doll”: Stream

‘Tis the spooky season, and Insane Clown Posse have shared a ghoulish new song for Juggalos to bump in the night. On “Ding Ding Doll”, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope bring a cursed children’s toy to life.

The titular Doll comes with a mythology as elaborate (and culturally insensitive) as anything by H.P. Lovecraft. The character of Jimmy orders the toy from Ecuador, even though it’s advertised as cursed, thinking it’s probably fake. But as J raps, “I’m hexed with a rare type of ancient Ecuadorian witchcraft/ On a dead kid’s behalf.” Soon Jimmy tries destroying the demonic doll, but it’s not as easy as Child’s Play. One thing’s clear: Jimmy should never have pulled that string.



Check out “Ding Ding Doll” below, if you dare. It’s the first preview of the Posse’s forthcoming new album Yum Yum Bedlam, which is expected in December.

Earlier this year, ICP canceled the 2020 Gathering of the Juggalos due to the novel coronavirus. But the Detroit duo has stayed socially engaged, recently rolling out a “Fuck Your Rebel Flag” t-shirt. In July, the group called for a “beat down” of accused pedophile Dahvie Vanity.