Italians Do It Better Release New Compilation After Dark 3: Stream

Italians Do It Better, the cult-favorite record label by Johnny Jewel, has released a new installment in its After Dark compilation series called After Dark 3. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

After Dark 3 spans 17 previously unreleased tracks in total that run the gamut of synth possibilities. Alongside music from Jewel’s various projects, including Chromatics, Glass Candy, and Desire, there’s selections from newcomers such as Orion, Joon, MOTHERMARY, Double Mixte, and more.



Today’s release follows 2013’s After Dark 2 and the original After Dark compilation, which surfaced way back in 2007.

Speaking of Chromatics, the group is still teasing their long-awaited new album Dear Tommy, which they initially announced back in 2014. To tide fans over, the band released Closer to Grey in 2019.

After Dark 3 Artwork:

After Dark 3 Tracklist:

01. Desire — “Boy”

02. Orion — “Higher”

03. Johnny Jewel feat. Glüme — “Surgery”

04. Double Mixte feat. Desire — “Chambre 48”

05. Farah — “Boyz R Bad”

06. Chromatics, ATRIP — “TOY (ATRIP Remix)”

07. Love Object — “Holodnoe Solnce”

08. JOON – “Cruel Summer”

09. Glüme — “Don’t @ Me”

10. MOTHERMARY — “Resurrection”

11. Orion — “Space Girl”

12. Guy Gerber — “Cameo”

13. Causeway — “We Were Never Lost”

14. Club Intl — “Crush”

15. Double Mixte — “Tirage En Croix”

16. JOON — “Worse Things Than Feeling Lonely”

17. Pink Gloves — “Fading Stars (Johnny Jewel Remix)”

18. Chromatics — “Endless Sleep”