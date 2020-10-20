Menu
Jeff Bridges Diagnosed with Lymphoma

The 70-year-old actor says his prognosis "is good"

by
on October 19, 2020, 9:09pm
Jeff Bridges, photo by Audrey Hall

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The 70-year-old actor announced the news on Twitter on Monday evening. “As the Dude would say… New sh– has come to light,” he started his post, making a light-hearted reference to his beloved character in The Big Lebowski.

“I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges continued. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

In follow-up tweet, Bridges thanked his family and friends for their “love and support”, and encouraged his fans to vote in the upcoming election. “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together,” he wrote alongside a link to Vote.org.

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in a body’s lymphatic system and attacks its immune system cells. There are two main types of lymphoma: Hodgkin’s lymphoma is considered one of the most treatable cancers, with more than 90 percent of patients surviving more than five years. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is currently not curable, but the cancer is slow growing and prognosis for most patients is good. Bridges did not specify which kind of lymphoma he is suffering from.

Our best wishes are with Bridges and his family.

