Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Jurassic Park Pose 27 Years Later

Jurassic World: Dominion may have been pushed back to 2022, but Jeff Goldblum has given thirsty fans quite the gift to tide them over until then. On Instagram late Friday, the actor recreated his iconic Jurassic Park pose, unbuttoned shirt, oiled up chest, and all.
Goldblum reproduced the memorable 1993 shot as a reward to fans who registered to vote ahead of Election Day next month. “WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote!” Goldblum wrote on Instagram.
“Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward… how time flies.” Indeed, it’s been 27 long years since Dr. Ian Malcolm first posed ever so seductively. The fact that Goldblum, who turns 68 in just a few weeks, still looks this good should probably be a crime. Like, does he work out with Bruce Springsteen or something?
Bask in all of Goldblum’s glory down below and see how his 2020 pic compares to the original.
As EW notes, this isn’t the first time Goldblum has used his Jurassic Park looks to encourage voter engagement. Previously, he and fellow Jurassic World: Dominion costars Sam Neill and Laura Dern linked up to promote National Voter Registration Day. Goldblum also re-filmed another legendary scene from his past earlier this month.
how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/Am4NTClb7W
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 9, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Today is National Voter Registration Day! Are you and your coworkers registered? It’s more important than ever that we all use our voices and participate in our democracy. I am partnering with HeadCount.org to make sure you are #GoodToVote. Stay tuned for more sneak peek incentives to #VOTE. @headcountorg @jurassicworld #clevergirl 🦖🇺🇸
View this post on Instagram
That was fast! We’ve already hit 1,000 voting actions. As a reward, please enjoy this re-enactment of the “Chaos Theory” scene with my original costars @samneilltheprop and @lauradern! AND! If we get 1,000 more voting actions through @headcountorg (link in bio), I will post another classic Jurassic Park reenactment… #GoodToVote 🙏🏼🦖🇺🇸😎