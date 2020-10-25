Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

SNL’s Halloween Episode to Feature John Mulaney as Host, The Strokes as Musical Guest

SNL is giving viewers quite a treat

by
on October 25, 2020, 12:27am
John Mulaney and The Strokes
John Mulaney and The Strokes, photo by Heather Kaplan

Saturday Night Live’s Halloween episode is definitely a treat: John Mulaney will host alongside The Strokes as musical guest.

Mulaney, a one-time SNL writer, will return to host the late-night sketch show for the fourth time. He most recently hosted in February 2020.

As for The Strokes, it’ll mark their fourth appearance as musical guest, but first time since 2011. Earlier this year, the New York City indie rock veterans released sixth studio album, The New Abnormal.

Click here to find our ongoing coverage for SNL’s 46th season.

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
Drake to Release New Album Certified Lover Boy in January
Next Story
Adele Shows Off Her Comedic Chops As Host of Saturday Night Live: Watch