SNL’s Halloween Episode to Feature John Mulaney as Host, The Strokes as Musical Guest

John Mulaney and The Strokes, photo by Heather Kaplan

Saturday Night Live’s Halloween episode is definitely a treat: John Mulaney will host alongside The Strokes as musical guest.

Mulaney, a one-time SNL writer, will return to host the late-night sketch show for the fourth time. He most recently hosted in February 2020.



As for The Strokes, it’ll mark their fourth appearance as musical guest, but first time since 2011. Earlier this year, the New York City indie rock veterans released sixth studio album, The New Abnormal.

