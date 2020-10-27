Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Jon Stewart to Launch New Current Affairs Program on Apple TV+

Each hour-long, single-subject episode will see Stewart explore a topic at the center of the national conversation

by
on October 27, 2020, 4:00pm
Jon Stewart (CBS)
Jon Stewart (CBS)

Jon Stewart is ready to return to TV airwaves, and it couldn’t come a moment sooner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former Daily Show host has struck a deal with Apple for a multi-season “current affairs series.”

By the sound of it, the project sounds similar to Edward R. Murrow’s later years documentary series See It Now. Each hour-long, single-subject episode will see Stewart explore a topic at the center of the national conversation, per THR.

The series is expected to launch own Apple TV+ next year and be paired with a companion podcast.

Earlier this year, Stewart took his second crack at movie making with Irresistible. In a corresponding interview with the New York Times, Stewart reminisced about his tenure as host of The Daily Show, which ended in 2015, as well as discussed hot-button issues like police brutality and the increasingly ideological and partisan nature of the news media.

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Joni Mitchell Opens Up About Brain Aneurysm Recovery in Rare Interview
Next Story
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Board Embraces Borat’s “Very Nice!” as New Slogan