New Joy Division and New Order Podcast to Feature Surviving Band Members, Bono, Damon Albarn, Jonny Greenwood, More

Transmissions: The Definitive Story will also include interviews with Liam Gallagher, Karen O, Johnny Marr, and Pet Shop Boys

on October 09, 2020, 1:49pm
Joy Division, photo by Paul Slattery/Retna UK

Mark those calendars because a new podcast focused on the origins of Joy Division and New Order is set to debut later this month.

Transmissions: The Definitive Story will trace the story of the two iconic and closely linked bands — from Joy Division’s formation up until New Order’s release of the 1983 hit single “Blue Monday”. Of course, the tragic death of Ian Curtis in 1980, and the subsequent split Joy Division, will receive substantial coverage.

Fittingly, this history will be told by those who actually lived it — surviving band members such as Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert. The pod will also feature interviews with special guest musicians like Damon Albarn, Radiohead’s Jonny and Colin Greenwood, U2’s Bono, Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr, and Karen O.

Additional appearances will be made by Hot Chip, Perry Farrell, Thurston Moore, Pet Shop Boys, Honey Dijon, Stereolab, Anna Calvi, and Virgil Abloh. Cup & Nuzzle produced the entire series, while English actor Maxine Peake (Black MirrorShameless) provided narration on each episode.

In the newly revealed trailer for Transmissions, Sumner can be heard talking about Joy Division’s resilience. “Nothing would’ve stopped us — nothing did stop us, did it? Ian’s death didn’t stop us, Martin’s death didn’t stop us, getting all the equipment stolen didn’t stop us. There was nothing to go back to. There was no plan B.”

Watch the video down below. Transmissions: The Definitive Story premieres October 29th.

This past May marked 40 years since Curtis’ death. Peter Hook spoke about his friend and bandmate’s legacy in an exclusive interview with Consequence of Sound.

