Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Julia Jacklin Unveils New Songs “to Perth, before the border closes” and “CRY”: Stream

The two-song release is part of Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 5

by
on October 12, 2020, 1:13pm
julia jacklin new songs singles to perth before the border closes cry music video watch stream
Julia Jacklin in "to Perth, before the border closes" video

Australian songwriter Julia Jacklin has unveiled a pair of new songs: “to Perth, before the border closes” and “CRY”. Both cuts are available as a 7-inch as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 5.

As you probably guessed from the titles, these tracks were written in quarantine. This past March, Jacklin was nearly finished with a year-long world tour in support of her excellent sophomore album Crushingwhen the Australian government issued a series of lockdown orders. After half-a-decade of nearly nonstop touring, Jacklin was forced to pick a spot and stay there. She chose Perth, and “to Perth, before the border closes” was written in that moment of turmoil. She sings, “I loved it there/ That city held me/ Don’t you know that everything changes?”

In a statement, Jacklin explained what “everything changes” means to her, as well as how music makes “the change easier.” She said,

“I’ve moved around a lot the last 5 years; chasing things, love, work, something new, whatever and there’s always this fear that I’m leaving good things behind just to go somewhere else and be lonely. Whispering “everything changes” to myself helps get me to sleep at night. I started writing this song in Melbourne and finished it in Perth. It was like a little song bridge between the two cities to make the change easier.”

That single comes with a new B-side, “CRY”, which is built over a dreamy, doo-wop inspired backing track. “Hiding my depression from my housemates,” Jacklin croons, “I don’t know them well enough yet to cry in the kitchen.” Both songs were recorded with Ryan Brennan, who was the first-ever producer to work with Jacklin way back in 2011. The musical reunion allowed Jacklin to  “really see how we’ve both changed and grown over that period of time. It was really special.”

Stream both songs, including a music video for “to Perth” directed by Jacklin herself, below.

Editors' Picks

Both tracks are available digitally or as a 7-inch that can be purchased through Sub Pop’s Mega Mart. And while tours this year are looking less and less likely, Jacklin already has plans to play live music at Outside Lands 2021.

Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies

Previous Story
Facebook Moves to Ban Holocaust Denial Content
Next Story
LEGO Is Making a Fender Stratocaster Set Thanks to a Fan Submission