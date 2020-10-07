GoFundMe Launched to Help Justin Townes Earle’s Family “Get Back on Their Feet”

Justin Townes Earle with baby daughter Etta, photo via GoFundMe

Justin Townes Earle died suddenly this past August from a “probable drug overdose”. Now, a GoFundMe has been launched to help his family “get back on their feet.”

The campaign was created by the late songwriter’s wife, Jennifer Earle, on Tuesday, and all funds raised will go toward covering “legal and medical expenses” that Justin incurred in the last few years. The money will also alleviate some of the family’s debts that Justin was unable to pay off this year due to the pandemic and its impact on his touring.



In addition to wife Jennifer, Justin left behind a three-year-old daughter named Etta. According to the GoFundMe page, a “separate fund being raised to insure that Etta is able to receive a college education” is also in the works.

Since yesterday, the family fundraiser has brought in $5,500. Find the page here, and read on below for a statement from Jennifer.

Following his death, father Steve Earle & The Dukes announced plans to release an album of Justin Townes Earle cover songs.

Jennifer Earle’s GoFundMe statement:

“On August 20th, 2020, the world lost Justin Townes Earle. We lost our Justin, and far too soon. He is survived by his wife and young daughter. As they navigate this life without him, realities of financial burden for the future are apparent.

Justin incurred legal and medical expenses in the last few years and he was unable tour in 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving a considerable amount of unsettled debt behind.

There is a separate fund being raised to insure that Etta is able to receive a college education but in the meantime his family needs your help getting back on their feet.”