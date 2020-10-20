Kanye West’s Poll Numbers, Much Like His Grammy, Are in the Toilet

The American public has been hoodwinked into electing some absolutely terrible human beings to the highest levels of office. But credit where credit is due: at least we’re not dumb enough to vote for Kanye West for president.
Despite pouring in millions of dollars of his own money, Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign remains remarkably unpopular. A poll released by Reuters/IPSOS on October 17th has Kanye receiving just 2% of the vote nationally — which, in his defense, is 2% more than he was polling at two weeks prior.
On a statewide level, Kanye isn’t doing much better. The Trump campaign had hoped Kanye would siphon off votes from Joe Biden in crucial swing states, but the rapper is polling at 1% in both Wisconsin and Michigan, and 0% (!) in North Carolina.
And in a further sign of waning support for Kanye’s campaign, he received just two (!) itemized contributions during the entire month of September.
To date, Kanye has put nearly $12 million of his own money into his campaign, according to financial disclosure forms reviewed by Ben Jacobs. Of that, $230,000 went to veteran music video producer Hype Williams to create a stylized campaign ad for Kanye.
So in short, Kanye’s poll numbers and fundraising dollars, much like his Grammy Award, are in the toilet.
