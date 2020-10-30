Menu
Kanye West Gifted Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Dad for Her Birthday

"It is so lifelike!" she tweeted

by
on October 29, 2020, 9:16pm
Kim Kardashian dad hologram Kanye West gift father Robert Kardashian's hologram, photo via Twitter
Robert Kardashian's hologram, photo via Twitter

If you logged onto the internet this week, then you already know Kim Kardashian turned 40 years old. The celebrity threw a surprise party on a private island with dozens of friends and family members during a global pandemic, and Twitter rightfully roasted her for it. It turns out, she got an extra special gift on top of that: a hologram of her late father from Kanye West.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” she tweeted. “It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together,” she continued. “Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

Her father, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer. For the most part, the message he relays in digital hologram form is quite sweet and touching, with him stating how proud of her he is. At one point, he even sings along to Barry Mann’s “Who Put the Bomp”.

You can tell the “Nah Nah Nah” rapper picked this gift out himself because, near the end of the pre-programmed speech, Mr. Kardashian says, “You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world: Kanye West.” This is what I imagine Nathan Fielder reading West’s tweets out loud would sound like — which is funny considering Fielder executed a very similar idea that failed years back.

Kardashian shared a follow-up video of the hologram, too, so you can appreciate “the incredible detail” of the eerie gift her husband gave her. Check out both clips below.

