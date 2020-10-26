Kendrick Lamar Features on New Busta Rhymes Album

Kendrick Lamar (photo by Philip Cosores) and Busta Rhymes (photo via Instagram)

Busta Rhymes has convened a long list of special guests for his new album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. However, there’s one name that rules them all: King Kendrick Lamar. The Compton rapper features on a track called “Look Over Your Shoulder” and, believe it or not, it’s his very first release of 2020.

“Look Over Your Shoulder” technically dates back a few years. The collaboration was initially leaked around 2018, and then recirculated online again in 2019. Even so, those earlier versions had Michael Jackson attached, while the 2020 iteration does not — meaning the song has evolved in some way since it first hit the web. Additionally, at this point — more than three years removed from DAMN. — we’ll take pretty much anything Kendrick gives us.



Kung Fu Kenny was most recently heard on SiR’s “Hair Down” single from 2019. He also contributed bars to Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift and J. Cole’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation from that same year. In 2018, Kendrick gave us the stellar Black Panther soundtrack.

There’s no telling when a proper new Kendrick solo LP will come out, as the Grammy winner has been fairly reluctant about divulging any specifics. In a recent interview about his lengthy album writing process, our 2015 Artist of the Year said, “I spend the whole year just thinking about how I’m gonna execute a new sound, I can’t do the same thing over and over. I need something to get me excited.”

Outside of music, this year Kendrick has been spotted marching in support of Black Lives Matter. He also just narrated a Nike video tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Busta’s Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is out this Friday, October 30th, and promises additional collaborations with A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, Mariah Carey, Anderson. Paak, Rick Ross, Rakim, Pete Rock, Rapsody, and Mary J. Blige. Pre-orders have begun.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God Artwork:

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God Tracklist:

01. E.L.E. 2 Intro (feat. Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock)

02. The Purge

03. Strap Yourself Down

04. Czar (feat. M.O.P.)

05. Outta My Mind (feat. Bell Biv Devoe)

06. E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God (feat. Minister Louis Farrakhan)

07. Slow Flow (feat. Old Dirty Bastard)

08. Don’t Go (feat. Q-Tip)

09. Boomp!

10. True Indeed

11. Master Fard Muhammad (feat. Rick Ross)

12. YUUUU (feat. Anderson .Paak)

13. Oh No

14. The Don and The Boss (feat. Vybz Kartel)

15. Best I Can (feat. Rapsody)

16. Where I Belong (feat. Mariah Carey)

17. Deep Thought

18. The Young God Speaks

19. Look Over Your Shoulder (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

20. You Will Never Find Another Me (feat. Mary J. Blige)

21. Freedom? (feat. Nikki Grier)

22. Satanic