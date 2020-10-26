Kevin Paker Is All of Tame Impala in “Why Won’t They Talk to Me?” Performance Video: Watch

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker in performance video for "Why Won't They Talk to Me?"

Because of the size and sound of the project, it’s easy to think of Tame Impala as a full band. But really, all of that music stems from the “group’s” mastermind, Kevin Parker. The Australian artist reminds us of this in a new performance video for the Lonerism cut “Why Won’t They Talk to Me?”

Filmed for the Adobe MAX creative conference by frequent collaborator Alex Haygarth, the clip finds Parker playing every instrument and even singing backup vocals — all three harmonies. Haygarth shot the thing in an empty floor space, with Parker setting up different instruments in different sections of the room. Using some nifty editing techniques, it ends up looking like the musician really cloned himself to fill out all of Tame Impala’s ranks.



Check out the creative performance below.

Of course, on occasion Parker is joined by a touring lineup that includes Jay Watson, Dominic Simper, Julien Barbagallo, and Cam Avery. For a full-band experience, check out their recent performance of “Elephant” and “Is It True” for FIFA 21, or their Tiny Desk (Home) concert. You can also hope to catch them live during their rescheduled 2021 tour dates, set to take place through late summer and early fall in support of their latest LP, The Slow Rush. Tickets are available here.