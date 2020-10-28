Khruangbin Announce Late Night Tales Compilation, Cover Kool & The Gang: Stream

Khruangbin, photo by Tamsin Isaacs

Following Hot Chip and Floating Points before them, Khruangbin have announced their own curated Late Night Tales compilation. The 15-track project is due out December 4th.

Much like Khruangbin’s material, which is informed by musical styles far and wide, the upcoming collection spotlights artists from all over the world. Hindi-disco courtesy of Nazia Hassan and South Korean rock from Sanullim can be found on the compilation, as well as contributions from African artists Maxwell Udoh and Roha Band. There are also selections from Belarus (Песняры) and Spain (Paloma San Basilio​).



“We definitely wanted to cover as much global territory as possible,”​ Khruangbin said of their mix. ​“So it was the globe and then home. We wanted to show the treasures from our hometown, or people from our hometown that the rest of the world probably doesn’t know. Then these gems from across the world, showcasing them in the same way. That’s what makes Khruangbin Khruangbin. The stubbornness about being so hometown-centric. But what makes Houston is this constant international influence; that’s the gulf stream, bringing it right into the city.​”

Also included on their Late Night Tales compilation are two Khruangbin exclusives: “Transmission for Jehn: Gnossienne No 1”, produced by Khruangbin for Tierney Malone and Geoffrey Muller, and the trio’s cover of Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness”. The latter offering is streaming below.

“‘Summer Madness’ became a staple in this medley that we play,” Khruangbin drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson noted in a statement. “Specifically, one of my favourite things about it is the tone of the bass, which really reminds me a lot of Laura Lee’s bass which has this chunky, peanut butter, rich tone. It was always a special moment, getting to that song because, it just did something to the room, everywhere.”​

Khruangbin’s curated Late Night Tales mix is up for pre-order now. It comes four months after Mordechai, the Texas outfit’s most recent album of original music.

Late Night Tales Artwork:

Late Night Tales Tracklist:

01. Devadip Carlos Santana And Turiya Alice Coltrane – “Illuminations”

02. Brilliantes Del Veulo – “I Know That (When The Springtime Comes)”

03. Nazia Hassan – “Khushi”

04. Kelly Doyle – “DRM”

05. Sanulim – “Don’t Go”

06. Maxwell Udoh – “I Like It (Don’t Stop)”

07. David Marez – “Enséñame”

08. Gerald Lee – “Can You Feel The Love (Reprise)”

09. Justine & The Victorian Punks – “Still You”

10. George Yanagi + Nadja Band -「祭ばやしが聞こえる」のテーマ

11. Песняры – “Зачарованная моя”

12. Khruangbin – “Summer Madness” (Exclusive Kool & The Gang Cover Version)

13. Paloma San Basilio – “Contigo”

14. Roha Band – “Yetikimt Abeba”

15. Tierney Malone / Geoffrey Muller – “Transmission for Jehn: Gnossienne No 1” (Produced by Khruangbin) (Exclusive Track)