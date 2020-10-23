Kid Rock Attends Presidential Debate and Has to Be Told to Wear a Mask

Kid Rock, photo by David Brendan Hall

Kid Rock attended the final US presidential debate on Thursday night at Belmont University in Nashville, and had to be reminded that the global pandemic required him to wear a mask at the event. Rock shared a row with eccentric PGA golfer John Daly, and both were handed masks by a staffer who ordered them to put them on.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, a priceless picture (seen in the tweet below) shows Rock and Daly looking down in bewilderment at the masks they were given — despite the fact that everyone else in the audience was already wearing them. They both wore their masks after that, but made sure to pull them down for a non-socially distanced selfie.



Posting the pic on Twitter, Daly wrote, “Beyond blessed to watch one of best @POTUS #Trump at #PresidentialDebate2020 #Debates2020 with my boy @KidRock TRUMP MTHA F**KAS.”

It’s par for the course for Daly, who is best known for his Happy Gilmore-style golfing tantrums. Kid Rock, meanwhile, urged fans earlier in the pandemic to wear a mask if they go out — though more recent actions speak louder than those words.

Last month, the Kid played a potential super-spreader event Trump rally in Michigan in front of a mostly maskless audience. Before that, the singer refused to shutter his Nashville bar, Big Ass Honky Tonk, in March, despite urging from the city’s mayor. It did eventually shut during the mandated lock down, but promptly had its alcohol permit suspended once business was allowed to return. The establishment was serving beer at the bar, a violation of the city’s Phase 2 reopening rules. In response, Kid Rock’s business partner called the local Nashville government “like, communist.”

Rock also chose to close a Detroit restaurant after backlash from his profane rant about Oprah Winfrey. In his ongoing tirade against daytime network talk show hosts, Rock also made lewd remarks about The View’s Joy Behar and was then removed as the Grand Marshal of the Nashville Christmas parade.

Check out pics of Kid Rock and John Daly figuring out how to wear face masks below.

U.S. professional golfer John Daly and musician Kid Rock are seen after being told to wear a face mask ahead of the final presidential debate at Belmont University. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/3AbNC74NKa — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) October 23, 2020

Both were asked by debate staff to put on masks… https://t.co/sS7qGMIlDw — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) October 23, 2020

Protect yourself and others by making a homemade cloth mask. Join the #MiMaskChallenge.https://t.co/uakPPbu7VG Stay home. Stay safe. And if you must go out, wear a mask. https://t.co/KuFFjYwak5 pic.twitter.com/6htVxgYr2B — Kid Rock (@KidRock) April 7, 2020