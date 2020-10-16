Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

King Princess Drops New Song “Only Time Makes It Human”: Stream

KP's first new track of the year

by
on October 16, 2020, 12:00am
king princess only time makes it human new song single music video watch stream
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond

King Princess has returned with her first new song of 2020, “Only Time Makes It Human”.

The title is a reference to the healing power of time; the track finds KP in the doldrums of unrequited love. Between earworm “Whoo la las,” she sings with painful self-awareness. It’s not just that it “sucks that I think about her/ ‘Cause thinking ’bout her leaves me lonely;” it’s that King Princess know she’ll turn this pain into a song, but somehow that doesn’t make it better. She croons, “Whoo, and I’ll keep selling all my problems/ And she’ll be the one who buys them/ Whoo, all of her love became an album/ And I’m still the one who’s crying.” Check out “Only Time Makes It Human” below.

Our 2019 Rookie of the Year blew up on the strength of her debut album Cheap Queen, and earlier this year she released a special Cheap Queen deluxe edition. She spent the first part of the pandemic in a “quarantine shed” in Hawaii, from which she performed an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and she made lots of longtime fans happy when she uploaded “Ohio” to streaming services for the first time.

Editors' Picks

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
Justin Bieber Drops New Single “Lonely”: Stream
Next Story
beabadoobee Releases Debut Album Fake It Flowers: Stream