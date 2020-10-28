Menu
Bully on Covering Nirvana and Writing Songs for Her Smell

Alicia Bagnano weighs in on the band's third studio album SUGAREGG

by
on October 28, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Bully

Bully singer-songwriter Alicia Bagnano joins Kyle Meredith in support of her third studio album, SUGAREGG. Together, they discuss her journey of personal growth, being inspired by Lucinda Williams, covering Nirvana and Orville Peck, writing songs for last year’s hit film Her Smell, and designing her own pair of Vans.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

