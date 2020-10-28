Bully on Covering Nirvana and Writing Songs for Her Smell

Kyle Meredith With... Bully

Bully singer-songwriter Alicia Bagnano joins Kyle Meredith in support of her third studio album, SUGAREGG. Together, they discuss her journey of personal growth, being inspired by Lucinda Williams, covering Nirvana and Orville Peck, writing songs for last year’s hit film Her Smell, and designing her own pair of Vans.

