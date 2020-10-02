Menu
Butch Vig Says Garbage’s New Album Is “Dark and Schizophrenic”

Super-producer discusses his sophomore album with 5 Billion In Diamonds

by
on October 02, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Butch Vig
Kyle Meredith With... Butch Vig

Garbage drummer and super-producer Butch Vig speaks with Kyle Meredith about Divine Accidents. The sophomore album from his side outfit 5 Billion In Diamonds finds him once again collaborating with The Soundtrack of Our Lives’ Ebbot Lundberg, Bristol UK producer Andy Jenks, and DJ James Grillo.

Vig discusses how the band was inspired by late ’60s film music, why they looked to space and spirituality to make sense of the insane, and the similarities with writing Garbage’s James Bond theme to 1999’s The World Is Not Enough.

Speaking of Garbage, Vig says the new album is about finished and talks about it being dark, schizophrenic, and very edgy, then goes on to talk about his partnership with Native Instruments on a new electronic drum, and what it was like to produce Sonic Youth’s minimal sounding Experimental Jet Set Trash and No Star.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

 

