Fleet Foxes on Plans for a 24-Hour Song Album

Kyle Meredith With... Fleet Foxes

Fleet Foxes mastermind Robin Pecknold speaks with Kyle Meredith about his surprise new record, Shore. Pecknold maps out the LP, revisits the long quarantine drives that aided his songwriting, and reflects on the protests in NYC. The singer-songwriter also talks controlling a person’s perception of time through his music, seeing the past without rose-colored glasses, how his grandfather’s stroke and recovery leant a focus to memory and mortality, and his plan for a 24-hour song album.

