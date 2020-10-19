Menu
Fleet Foxes on Plans for a 24-Hour Song Album

Singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold discusses his surprise new record Shore

by
on October 19, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes mastermind Robin Pecknold speaks with Kyle Meredith about his surprise new record, Shore. Pecknold maps out the LP, revisits the long quarantine drives that aided his songwriting, and reflects on the protests in NYC. The singer-songwriter also talks controlling a person’s perception of time through his music, seeing the past without rose-colored glasses, how his grandfather’s stroke and recovery leant a focus to memory and mortality, and his plan for a 24-hour song album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

