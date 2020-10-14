Glass Animals’ Dave Bailey on His Alter Ego: “Wavey Davey Is My Sasha Fierce”

Kyle Meredith With... Glass Animals

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Glass Animals mastermind Dave Bailey dives into Dreamland with Kyle Meredith. Together, they discuss his love of big concepts and themes, specifically leaning into his past on this record, the tourism of nostalgia, and how our relationships with others help define us. The Texas-born/UK-based songwriter also retraces his love of Space Ghost Coast To Coast, the culture of weird animation, his all-time favorite records, and his alter ego Wavey Davey.

