Glass Animals’ Dave Bailey on His Alter Ego: “Wavey Davey Is My Sasha Fierce”

Singer-songwriter discusses the band's latest album Dreamland

by
on October 14, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Glass Animals
Kyle Meredith With... Glass Animals

Glass Animals mastermind Dave Bailey dives into Dreamland with Kyle Meredith. Together, they discuss his love of big concepts and themes, specifically leaning into his past on this record, the tourism of nostalgia, and how our relationships with others help define us. The Texas-born/UK-based songwriter also retraces his love of Space Ghost Coast To Coast, the culture of weird animation, his all-time favorite records, and his alter ego Wavey Davey.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

