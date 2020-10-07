Kyle Meredith With... Joan Osborne

Joan Osborne hops on the line Kyle Meredith to discuss her new album, Trouble and Strife. The singer-songwriter calls it her most political record to date, focusing on themes of gender expression and immigration. Originally from right outside Louisville, Osborne also shares what it’s been like to watch her hometown during the Breonna Taylor era. Shortly after, she dials the clocks back to 1995 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough LP, Relish. She shares the story of Prince covering the album’s hit single, “One Of Us”, and the time he invited her into a private room to talk during one of his infamous parties.

