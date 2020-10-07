Menu
Joan Osborne on Partying with Prince, Being Inspired by Bob Dylan, and Staying Political

Singer-songwriter discusses the themes of her new album Trouble and Strife

on October 07, 2020, 4:00pm
Joan Osborne hops on the line Kyle Meredith to discuss her new album, Trouble and Strife. The singer-songwriter calls it her most political record to date, focusing on themes of gender expression and immigration. Originally from right outside Louisville, Osborne also shares what it’s been like to watch her hometown during the Breonna Taylor era. Shortly after, she dials the clocks back to 1995 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough LP, Relish. She shares the story of Prince covering the album’s hit single, “One Of Us”, and the time he invited her into a private room to talk during one of his infamous parties.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

