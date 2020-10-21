Menu
Mick Fleetwood on What’s Next for Fleetwood Mac

Founding member discusses the band's origins and "These Strange Times"

by
on October 21, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Mick Fleetwood
Mick Fleetwood jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about “These Strange Times”, a re-recording originally found on Fleetwood Mac’s 1995 album Time. The founding drummer discusses the global environment that informs the song now and the 1995 lineup which didn’t include Lindsey Buckingham or Stevie Nicks. Fleetwood also takes us back to the band’s beginnings to remember the importance of Peter Green, the turning point of 1969’s Then Play On, and the possibility of new music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

