Nickelback on the Absurdity of Celebrity

Bassist Mike Kroeger celebrates the 15th anniversary of All the Right Reasons

by
on October 23, 2020, 4:00pm
Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 15th anniversary of All The Right Reasons. Together, they discuss what made it a heavier and more lush album, Chad Kroeger’s autobiographical lyrics, the absurdity of celebrity, and the story of their childhoods within the smash hit “Photograph”. Kroeger also discusses the accompanying live album from their show at the 2006 Sturgis Bike Rally and plans for a new 2021 LP as they hit their own 25th anniversary.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

