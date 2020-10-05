Sheryl Crow: “If You Really Were Pro-Life, You’d Be at the Border Trying to Help”

Kyle Meredith With... Sheryl Crow

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Sheryl Crow speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new single, “In the End”, and its themes of leading with compassion and the danger of the religious right. Although she hopes for a Biden/Harris win, Crow admits that the money fueling the two main political parties has driven her to become a libertarian instead. Crow also opens up about the freedom of being a commentator with music that has immediacy, her virtual live series, and plans to possibly perform The Globe Sessions LP in full.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter