Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Slade’s Noddy Holder on Pushing Glam to Greater Heights

Veteran singer discusses the band's influence over Nirvana and hair metal bands

by
on October 09, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Slade
Kyle Meredith With... Slade

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Slade singer and guitarist Noddy Holder jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new singles collection, Come On Feel The Hitz. The two discuss how the band would take rock to new places during their ’70s peak, pushing Glam to greater heights, and influencing everyone from Nirvana to the hair bands of the ’80s. Holder also gives the story behind their cover of “Get Down and Get With It”, choosing to leave the band (and music) after releasing 1991’s Radio Wall of Sound, and the band’s plans for Dave Hill to carry on a new incarnation in the future.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies

Previous Story
Tiger King’s Doc Antle Indicted on Felony Wildlife Trafficking Charges
Next Story
Linkin Park Unveil Long-Lost Song “Pictureboard” as Part of Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition: Stream