Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

The Chicks on What’s Next After Gaslighter

Martie Maguire also chats about picking their political battles and hanging with Obama

by
on October 12, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... The Chicks
Kyle Meredith With... The Chicks

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

The Chicks have returned with Gaslighter, their first album in 14 years and first since dropping the Dixie in their name. Martie Maguire speaks with Kyle Meredith about what prompted their return, producer Jack Antonoff’s imprint, and the album’s cinematic sounds. Maguire goes on to talk about picking their political battles within the lyrics, bringing out “March March” during the height of the BLM protests, and landing on President Obama’s summer listening list. We also get a heads up on what the future may bring now that their contract is up with Sony and hopes to include their kids on stage when touring resumes.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies

Previous Story
Amazon Prime Day: Get Discounts for Audio, TV, and Tech Products
Next Story
Street Artist Turns NYC Subway Station into “Van Halen Avenue”