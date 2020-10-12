The Chicks on What’s Next After Gaslighter

Kyle Meredith With... The Chicks

The Chicks have returned with Gaslighter, their first album in 14 years and first since dropping the Dixie in their name. Martie Maguire speaks with Kyle Meredith about what prompted their return, producer Jack Antonoff’s imprint, and the album’s cinematic sounds. Maguire goes on to talk about picking their political battles within the lyrics, bringing out “March March” during the height of the BLM protests, and landing on President Obama’s summer listening list. We also get a heads up on what the future may bring now that their contract is up with Sony and hopes to include their kids on stage when touring resumes.

