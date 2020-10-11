Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood

Larry David and Ashley Underwood

It’s a pretty pretty pretty good time to be Larry David. The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator got married to his girlfriend, Ashley Underwood, this past week.

According to People, David and Underwood tied the knot on Wednesday in Southern California. While the timing may seem strange, one Instagram commenter has the most logical answer: “Larry was like, ‘pandemic? Let’s get married! No guests!”



The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting at a birthday party for Sacha Baron Cohen. Underwood was a producer on Cohen’s Showtime series, Who is America?.

“We were seated next to each other,” David recounted to the New York Times of their first-time meeting. “Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

David was previously married to environmental activist Laurie David. They had two daughters together, including Cazzie, who followed in her father’s footsteps as a actor and comedian.

In related news, season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to go into production starting next month, with an eye towards an early 2021 premiere.