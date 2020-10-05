Led Zeppelin to Reissue “Immigrant Song” Japanese 7-Inch for 50th Anniversary

Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" Japanese 7-Inch

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin III being released in the US. To celebrate, Led Zeppelin have announced a special reissue of the album’s only single, “Immigrant Song”.

More than just a typical reissue, this new pressing is a replication of the rare Japanese 7-inch release. With “Immigrant Song” backed by the non-album track “Hey, Hey, What Can I Do”, the vinyl will come housed in a sleeve featuring the original Japanese artwork and text. It’s limited to just 19,700 copies, a nod to the 1970 release date of Led Zeppelin III.



The “Immigrant Song”/”Hey, Hey, What Can I Do” 7-inch is due out on January 15th, 2021, but pre-orders are set to go live this Thursday, October 8th. Snag yours early via Led Zeppelin’s website beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Take a look at the reissue artwork below, and then revisit the classic “Immigrant Song”.