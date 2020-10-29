Menu
Lil Wayne Endorses Donald Trump

Weezy was won over by Trump's "Platinum Plan" for Black America

by
on October 29, 2020, 7:46pm
Lil Wayne with Donald Trump

Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to come out in support of Donald Trump.

In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, Wayne revealed that he recently met with Trump and was won over by his commitment to the “Platinum Plan” for Black America, as well as his past actions achieving criminal justice reform.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Wayne wrote. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾”

According to Bloomberg, the Trump Administration’s “Platinum Plan” commits to unlocking $500 billion in access to capital to Black communities in addition to creating three million new jobs. It also commits to providing better education, healthcare, and job opportunities to Black Americans — though there are no specifics on how the administration plans to keep those promises.

Fellow hip-hop legend Ice Cube recently met with Trump officials to discuss how his own Contract With Black America could be integrated into the “Platinum Plan,” but he stopped short of endorsing Trump for re-election. Meanwhile, 50 Cent briefly endorsed Trump because of his tax policy, only to later recant his support after his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, offered to give him “another spin” in exchange for a vote for Joe Biden. Trump did, however, pick up an endorsement from Lil Pump, who like 50 were worried about paying too much in taxes.

