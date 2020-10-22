Buzz, Buzz, Lily Allen Launches Her Own Sex Toy

Lily Allen with her Liberty sex toy

With the live music industry shuttered for the foreseeable future, artists are relying more than ever on the revenue of merch. In addition to your standard T-shirts and hoodies, we’ve seen some artists get creative with their own lines of CBD products (Sigur Rós), body pillows (Travis Scott), and yes, even Crocs (Post Malone). Lily Allen, too, has been thinking outside of the box merchandise-wise by thinking more about her bedroom activities: the London musician has just launched her own sex toy.

A collaboration with German company Womanizer, the sex toy is a fancy pink vibrator called Liberty. Along with guaranteeing good ol’ pleasure, as its name suggests, the product is also meant to break down the societal barriers surrounding the subjects of female masturbation and sex positivity.



“Hi, Lily here. So, I’ve got a little secret. I masturbate. But why is saying it out loud so weird? Loving yourself should be the most normal thing in the world,” Allen says in a promotional video. “We all deserve amazing orgasms, right? So let’s be open about it. Free yourself. Feel yourself. Love yourself. #IMasturbate. Do you?”

Elsewhere on the Womanizer website, Allen remarks that the “only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly and frequently and without shame or guilt.”

Waterproof and equipped with six different intensity levels, the Liberty is now available for purchase here. Womanizer promises discreet shipping in 3-5 days, so perhaps consider gifting this instead of a holiday fruit cake (I promise she will love this at least 150% more). Check out Allen’s Liberty promo videos below.

In related Allen news, the English songwriter and Stranger Things star David Harbour got married in Las Vegas last month.