Lost Under Heaven Return with New Single “Alpha Omega”: Stream

Lost Under Heaven, aka LUH., have returned with a new song called “Alpha Omega”.

After releasing their previous albums, 2016’s Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing and last year’s Love Hates What You Become, via Mute, LUH. have decided to go the independent route. “Alpha Omega” marks their first release under their new label/arts platform, LUH.international. The single was entirely funded via the band’s Patreon, where subscribers got an early listen a few days ago.



Today, the heavy swirling lament has been released wide for all to hear. As LUH. detailed in a statement, “Alpha Omega” was born out of exploring existential questions during lockdown. “After reflecting on our rapturous moment, from the sensational and quickly suppressed alternative narratives (or ‘conspiracy’ theories) to the 1984-esque group think and virtue signalling conformity of the ‘new normal’,” the band explained, “the song intends to refute the linear notion of time reaching its near catastrophic conclusion in favour of a cyclic awareness of conscious evolution. We are now entering a moment of great transformation, and we intended to meet the challenge with an optimistic reverence for whatever may come.”

