Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

M. Ward Announces Billie Holiday Tribute Album Think of Spring, Shares “For Heaven’s Sake”: Stream

The indie folk artist deconstructs Holliday's Lady in Satin and the classic "All the Way"

by
on October 15, 2020, 10:00am
m ward think of spring billie holiday lady in satin for heaven's sake
M. Ward, photo by Holly Andres

M. Ward released his latest album, Migration Stories, back in April of this year. Now, he’s already set to return with more new music — well, new takes on old music, at least. Ward has announced a Billie Holiday tribute album called Think of Spring, due out December 11th via ANTI-.

The collection is a reimagining of the majority of Holiday’s 1958 record Lady in Satin, along with the classic “All the Way”. Ward previously performed all the Lady in Satin tracks during a Los Angeles show in 2018. That concert was done with a quartet, but for Think of Spring, he deconstructed the songs for acoustic guitar using alternative tunings and recorded mostly to an analog Tascom four-track.

“I first heard Lady in Satin in a mega-shopping mall somewhere in San Francisco,” M. Ward said in a statement. “I was about 20 years old and didn’t know much about Billie’s records or her life or how her voice changed over the years. Anyway, the sound was coming from the other side of the mall and I remember mistaking her voice for a beautiful perfectly distorted electric guitar — some other-world thing floating there on this strange mournful ocean of strings and I was hooked for life.”

As a first listen to Think of Spring, Ward has shared a version of “For Heaven’s Sake” performed in a modified open B. Take a listen below.

Editors' Picks

Think of Spring, which takes its name from a 1924 Jane Brown-Thompson poem that was the basis for opening track “I Get Along Without You Very Well”, is also a benefit album. Proceeds will go to Inner-City Arts & DonorsChoose through the PLUS1 for Black Lives Funds. Per-orders are available here, and the artwork and tracklist are ahead.

Think of Spring Artwork:

M Ward - Think of Spring - Cover

Think of Spring Tracklist:
01. I Get Along Without You Very Well
02. For Heaven’s Sake
03. It’s Easy to Remember
04. You’ve Changed
05. Violets for Your Furs
06. For All We Know
07. But Beautiful
08. All the Way
09. I’m a Fool to Want You
10. I’ll Be Around
11. You Don’t Know What Love Is

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
Tommy Lee Fires Back at Ted Nugent: “Is That Guy Even Still Alive … I Thought He Shot Himself”
Next Story
Oasis Classic “Wonderwall” Becomes First ’90s Song to Hit One Billion Streams