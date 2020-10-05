Mac Miller’s Final Two Albums to Be Released as Swimming in Circles Vinyl Box Set

Mac Miller’s family has today announced a vinyl box set compiling the late rapper’s final two records, 2018’s Swimming and the posthumous Circles from earlier this year.
Due out December 18th via Warner Records, Swimming in Circles brings together the two studio LPs for the first time in a limited edition package. Miller always intended the efforts to be companion releases with a continuous narrative arc. For the new box set, each album will be pressed on double-12-inch vinyl, with Swimming coming on dark blue and Circles on light blue.
Housed inside a die-cut outer case, the box also includes a 12×12 booklet featuring archival photographs from the making of the albums, a 24×36 poster, and a six-panel lyric scroll. In conjunction with the announcement, Miller’s family has shared never-before-seen footage from the 2017 Swimming and Circles sessions in Hawaii. Take a look below.
Priced at $99.98, pre-orders for Swimming in Circles are available via Mac Miller’s webstore. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
After releasing Circles in January, Miller’s family dropped a deluxe edition in March. The two new bonus tracks on that version, “Right” and “Floating”, are present on the new box set. A 10th anniversary edition of the K.I.D.S. mixtape also arrived in August, featuring the previously unreleased “Ayye” and “Back in the Day”.
Swimming in Circles Box Set Artwork:
Swimming in Circles Tracklist:
Side 1A
01. Come Back to Earth
02. Hurt Feelings
03. What’s The Use?
04. Perfecto
Side 1B
01. Self Care
02. Wings
03. Ladders
Side 2A
01. Small Worlds
02. Conversation Pt. 1
03. Dunno
Side 2B
01. Jet Fuel
02. 2009
03. So It Goes
Side 3A
01. Circles
02. Complicated
03. Blue World
04. Good News
Side 3B
01. I Can See
02. Everybody
03. Woods
04. Hand Me Downs
Side 4A
01. That’s On me
02. Hands
03. Surf
04. Once A Day
Side 4B
01. Right
02. Floating