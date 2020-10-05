Mac Miller’s Final Two Albums to Be Released as Swimming in Circles Vinyl Box Set

Mac Miller, photo by Christian Weber

Mac Miller’s family has today announced a vinyl box set compiling the late rapper’s final two records, 2018’s Swimming and the posthumous Circles from earlier this year.

Due out December 18th via Warner Records, Swimming in Circles brings together the two studio LPs for the first time in a limited edition package. Miller always intended the efforts to be companion releases with a continuous narrative arc. For the new box set, each album will be pressed on double-12-inch vinyl, with Swimming coming on dark blue and Circles on light blue.



Housed inside a die-cut outer case, the box also includes a 12×12 booklet featuring archival photographs from the making of the albums, a 24×36 poster, and a six-panel lyric scroll. In conjunction with the announcement, Miller’s family has shared never-before-seen footage from the 2017 Swimming and Circles sessions in Hawaii. Take a look below.

Priced at $99.98, pre-orders for Swimming in Circles are available via Mac Miller’s webstore. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

After releasing Circles in January, Miller’s family dropped a deluxe edition in March. The two new bonus tracks on that version, “Right” and “Floating”, are present on the new box set. A 10th anniversary edition of the K.I.D.S. mixtape also arrived in August, featuring the previously unreleased “Ayye” and “Back in the Day”.

Swimming in Circles Box Set Artwork:

Swimming in Circles Tracklist:

Side 1A

01. Come Back to Earth

02. Hurt Feelings

03. What’s The Use?

04. Perfecto

Side 1B

01. Self Care

02. Wings

03. Ladders

Side 2A

01. Small Worlds

02. Conversation Pt. 1

03. Dunno

Side 2B

01. Jet Fuel

02. 2009

03. So It Goes

Side 3A

01. Circles

02. Complicated

03. Blue World

04. Good News

Side 3B

01. I Can See

02. Everybody

03. Woods

04. Hand Me Downs

Side 4A

01. That’s On me

02. Hands

03. Surf

04. Once A Day

Side 4B

01. Right

02. Floating