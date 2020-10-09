Menu
Macaulay Culkin Wears His Own Face With Incredible Home Alone Mask

Kevin McAllister is keeping himself safe from ya filthy animals

by
on October 08, 2020, 9:49pm
Macaulay Culkin wearing a Home Alone face mask is the best PSA scream mask
Macaulay Culkin, photo via Twitter/@

We’ve seen plenty of celebrity step up and ask (plead with?) people to wear their face masks. Stevie Nicks wrote a message on her public journal, Motörhead made their own Lemmy masks, and Paul Rudd teamed with New York state for a hilarious video targeting millennial. But Macaulay Culkin has created what is either the best or creepiest PSA by donning a face mask featuring his own visage from Home Alone.

In a post that broke the Internet, Culkin shared a photo of himself wearing… well, himself. The mask features an enlarged image from the Home Alone poster, itself a reference to the iconic scene where Kevin McCallister learns about the pains of aftershave. True, given the thirty-year age difference between Culkin now and when he played the character, the proportions are kind of terrifying, but the point is still made.

“Just staying Covid-safe [by wearing] the flayed skin of my younger self,” Culkin wrote in a tweet sharing the pic. “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.”

If you’re now asking yourself, “Where can I get this mask for myself”? We’ve got you covered.

Head over to the Consequence Store and pick yourself up a novelty face mask that’ll make you say, “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!” A portion of all proceeds will go to supporting independent artists through the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.

 

