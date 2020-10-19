Marvel’s Avengers Cast to Assemble for Joe Biden Fundraiser

Chris Evans as Captain America

Fictional or not, Marvel’s The Avengers are assembling in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. As Variety reports, the blockbuster stars behind Disney’s billion-dollar franchise will soon get together for a virtual fundraiser.

Set for October 20th at 6:45 p.m. ET, the event will see Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and the Russo brothers reunite for some Q&A and trivia with vice present elect Harris.



Most of these names should come as no surprise for anyone. After all, both Evans and Ruffalo alone have been incredibly vocal over the importance of this election. Some have even pestered Cap on whether he might one day run himself.

Of course, that roster is about a third of the actual on-screen Avengers, which certainly leaves the door open for countless surprises. Already, Twitter is aflutter on who’s missing from the current lineup, particularly Chris Pratt.

It’s likely not advisable to hold your breath for a Star-Lord appearance — especially given either his apolitical stances or his questionable allegiances — but we wouldn’t blink if the evening saw a number of names added to the fold.

Whatever the case, it’s nice to know Biden’s got his back covered.