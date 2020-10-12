Mastodon, Baroness, and Kvelertak Members Cover Ozzy Osbourne’s “Over the Mountain”: Watch

Two Minutes to Late Night's "Bedroom Covers", via YouTube

Two Minutes to Late Night’s “Bedroom Covers” series has become one of the few simple pleasures heavy metal fans have been able to enjoy during the pandemic. The YouTube channel gathers various metal musicians for socially distant performances, and we’ve seen a consistent stream of entertaining cover renditions over the past several months.

The latest video sees Mastodon drummer-singer Brann Dailor on lead vocals — along with Darkest Hour guitarist Mike Schleibaum, Kvelertak bassist Marvin Nygaard, Baroness drummer Sebastian Thomson, and Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall — taking on the Ozzy Osbourne classic “Over the Mountain”. The song was the lead track from Ozzy’s sophomore album, Diary of a Madman, the last studio recording to feature late guitar legend Randy Rhoads.



There’s definitely a legacy to uphold when covering an Ozzy song, and the musicians do a fine job here. Dailor delivers some impressive vocals while sporting an Ozzy wig and outfit, as the rest of the rockers offer up a powerhouse rendition of the tune.

It’s a piecemeal way of recording, but “Two Minutes” always feels more like a whole thanks to clever video editing and the shared enthusiasm of all involved. Imagine a Zoom meeting, but it’s between metal musicians, and instead of talking, they’re shredding. That’s “Bedroom Covers” in a nutshell.

The Ozzy cover comes on the heels of the 40th anniversary of his 1980 solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz. The album was just reissued digitally with rare live tracks and on limited colored vinyl, adding to a banner year for Osbourne, who released the triumphant Ordinary Man just before the pandemic took hold.

As for Brann Dailor, he recently caught up with Heavy Consequence over Zoom to discuss Mastodon’s Medium Rarities compilation and the band’s song ‘Rufus Lives” for the Bill & Ted soundtrack.

Watch the “Over the Mountain” cover below.