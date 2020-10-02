Menu
Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug Join Forces on New Song “Don’t Stop”: Stream

The new collaboration comes ahead of Megan's appearance on SNL this weekend

by
on October 02, 2020, 12:00am
Young Thug (photo by Philip Cosores) and Megan Thee Stallion (photo via Instagram) Megan Thee Stallion Young Thug Don't Stop new song music stream
Young Thug (photo by Philip Cosores) and Megan Thee Stallion (photo via Instagram)

Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug have teamed up to release a new collaborative single called “Don’t Stop”. Take a listen below via its accompanying video.

“Don’t Stop” is the latest in what feels like dozens of collaborations for Megan this year. Throughout 2020, she’s dropped new music with Beyoncé, DaBaby, Juicy J, and of course Cardi B. The viral hit she made with the latter has stirred up plenty of controversy, with Republican congressional candidates, infamous Fox anchors, and reality TV stars alike all freaking out over the sexually fueled number.

“Don’t Stop” also comes in anticipation of Megan’s first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Unfortunately, Megan’s music isn’t the only thing generating headlines. Over the summer, she was rushed to the hospital after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot. Last week, the Canadian MC dropped an album addressing his role in the incident.

