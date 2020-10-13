Menu
Exclusive Merch Bundles on Sale at the Consequence Store for Prime Day

Including discounted combo packs and free face masks

on October 13, 2020, 3:32pm
The best deals this Prime Day won’t just be found on Amazon. Over at the Consequence Store, we’re offering some exclusive merch bundles at deep discounts — like, free level deep.

For a limited time, we’re packaging three T-shirts with a free mask of your choice. When you purchase either of the limited edition Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast branded tees or the Consequence name logo shirt, we’ll throw in our best-selling Caretaker mask, our brand new Bellhop 237 mask, or all three of our novelty Halloween-themed masks for free. It’s a scary good deal you’d wish could last forever and ever and ever, but supplies are limited!

We’re also offering two new face mask packages at a deep discount. We’ve paired our eye-catching Bolt mask with our top-selling Chevron mask in the Black-and-White Combo, as well as with our Sweater mask to really tie the Sweater Combo together. At 25% off, these exclusive 2-packs are on sale for just $22.49.

In addition to all this, we have ongoing sales on our Summer and Spring 2020 tour shirts, our mystery mask combo packs, and more. Head to the Consequence Store check out all the Prime Day discounts, or purchase them right now via the widgets below.

