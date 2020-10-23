Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Plastic Hearts

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus made headlines earlier this week when she revealed plans for a Metallica covers album. Before that surfaces, however, she’ll release a brand new collection of originals.

Her seventh full-length effort to date is titled Plastic Hearts and is due for release on November 27th. The 15-song tracklist includes Cyrus’ latest single, “Midnight Sky”, in addition to her recent covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie”.



“I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life,” Cyrus wrote in a note announcing the album’s release. “But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

As Cyrus went on to explain, “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.” The pop singer’s Malibu home was burned down in a wildfire in 2018.

“Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time,” she continued. “But it never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that.”

As Cyrus mentioned in her note, she previously planned to release an EP trilogy called She is Miley Cyrus. But after just one installment — She Is Coming — Cyrus reversed course and shelved the project. In a recent interview with Apple Music, Cyrus explained that while conceptualizing the video for “Midnight Sky”, she saw it as a moment to reclaim her narrative after a series of life-altering incidents. (In addition to the burning of her house, Cyrus divorced her longtime partner Liam Hemsworth, underwent vocal cord surgery, and found sobriety.)