Miley Cyrus Covers The Cure and The Cranberries at #SOSFest: Watch

Miley Cyrus performs at #SOSFest

No one loves a cover quite like Miley Cyrus. A trend that started with her singing Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” at Glastonbury last summer has since manifested in her covering Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and “Wish You Were Here”, Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog”, The Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues”, The Beatles’ “Help!”, Billie Eilish’s “my future”, and Hall & Oates’ “Maneater”. For her appearance at this weekend’s #SOSFest, Cyrus added two more songs to her repertoire.

As part of her three-song performance from Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, Cyrus turned in spirited covers of The Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie”. She also performed her own new single, “Midnight Sky”. Watch it all down below.



Organized by the National Independent Venue Association, this weekend’s #SOSFest was a three-day virtual festival featuring 35 artists performing at 25 venues, with proceeds benefiting independent music venues impacted by the pandemic. Saturday night’s lineup also included a five-song acoustic performance from Foo Fighters.

#SOSFest wasn’t Cyrus’ only performance of the weekend, either. On Friday night, she made her third appearance on MTV Unplugged and covered songs by Pearl Jam, The Cardigans, and Britney Spears. We’ll be posting video of that performance shortly.