Mogwai Announce New Album As the Love Continues, Share Single “Dry Fantasy”: Stream

Mogwai have announced their 10th studio album, As the Love Continues. The follow-up to 2017’s Every Country’s Sun arrives February 19th, 2021 via Temporary Residence Ltd./Rock Action Records. As a first listen, the band has shared the track “Dry Fantasy”.
Originally, Mogwai had intended to record As the Love Continues in an American studio with producer Dave Fridmann. Like everything else in the world, the pandemic forced the Glasgow band to alter course. They relocated to Worcestershire, UK, with Fridmann overseeing the sessions from abroad “like an Orwellian oppressor” via video chat. However, everyone quickly adapted to the new normal and found the positives by using the extra time to perfect the LP’s 11 compositions.
Set for release just ahead of the 25th anniversary of Mogwai’s debut single, “Tuner” b/w “Lower”, As the Love Continues aims to prove a band two decades into their career can still transcend expectations. They’re getting some help this time around, as Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross and saxophonist Colin Stetson appear respectively on “Midnight Flit” and “Pat Stains”.
The celestial meditation “Dry Fantasy” serves as the lead single. It’s accompanied by a video filled with warping digital imagery, which you can watch below.
Mogwai’s As the Love Continues will be available in standard digital and physical formats, as well as in a special edition box set. The box includes the album on CD and colored double-LP, plus a vinyl of live album demos and a photo book. Pre-orders are live through the band’s website. The cover artwork and tracklist can be seen ahead.
As the Love Continues Artwork:
As the Love Continues Tracklist:
01. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth
02. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever
03. Dry Fantasy
04. Ritchie Sacramento
05. Drive The Nail
06. Fuck Off Money
07. Ceiling Granny
08. Midnight Flit
09. Pat Stains
10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares
11. It’s What I Want To Do, Mum