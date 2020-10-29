Mogwai Announce New Album As the Love Continues, Share Single “Dry Fantasy”: Stream

Mogwai, photo courtesy of artist

Mogwai have announced their 10th studio album, As the Love Continues. The follow-up to 2017’s Every Country’s Sun arrives February 19th, 2021 via Temporary Residence Ltd./Rock Action Records. As a first listen, the band has shared the track “Dry Fantasy”.

Originally, Mogwai had intended to record As the Love Continues in an American studio with producer Dave Fridmann. Like everything else in the world, the pandemic forced the Glasgow band to alter course. They relocated to Worcestershire, UK, with Fridmann overseeing the sessions from abroad “like an Orwellian oppressor” via video chat. However, everyone quickly adapted to the new normal and found the positives by using the extra time to perfect the LP’s 11 compositions.



Set for release just ahead of the 25th anniversary of Mogwai’s debut single, “Tuner” b/w “Lower”, As the Love Continues aims to prove a band two decades into their career can still transcend expectations. They’re getting some help this time around, as Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross and saxophonist Colin Stetson appear respectively on “Midnight Flit” and “Pat Stains”.

The celestial meditation “Dry Fantasy” serves as the lead single. It’s accompanied by a video filled with warping digital imagery, which you can watch below.

Mogwai’s As the Love Continues will be available in standard digital and physical formats, as well as in a special edition box set. The box includes the album on CD and colored double-LP, plus a vinyl of live album demos and a photo book. Pre-orders are live through the band’s website. The cover artwork and tracklist can be seen ahead.

As the Love Continues Artwork:

As the Love Continues Tracklist:

01. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

02. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

03. Dry Fantasy

04. Ritchie Sacramento

05. Drive The Nail

06. Fuck Off Money

07. Ceiling Granny

08. Midnight Flit

09. Pat Stains

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It’s What I Want To Do, Mum