Motörhead Let You Channel Your Inner Lemmy with New Face Masks

Lemmy Kilmister / Lemmy face masks

No one embodied hard-living rock ‘n’ roll quite like late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. Now, you can show off your inner Lemmy while keeping yourself and others safe from COVID-19, thanks to three new face masks.

Motörhead’s official webstore has begun selling the “Faces of Lemmy” three-pack of masks, each showing the lower half of the rock icon’s unmistakable face.



Using actual photographs of Lemmy, the three masks depict three different expressions: One an open-mouth sneer; another a straight-up close-mouthed look; and the third featuring a cigarette dangling from his lips.

The face masks come in advance of a recently announced 40th anniversary deluxe box set of Motörhead’s legendary 1980 album, Ace of Spades. The jam-packed release will arrive on October 30th.

In addition to the face masks and the Ace of Spades box set, Motörhead-branded “Röad Crew” beer will also be distributed across the United States this month. If that’s not enough Motörhead activity for you, a biopic on Lemmy’s life and career is currently in the works, as well.

Pick up the “Faces of Lemmy” pack of face masks for $20 at this location. And see below for our recent interview with Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, during which he explained why Lemmy Kilmister may have been an actual angel.

Editor’s Note: We’re also selling our own line of custom face masks, with a portion of all proceeds benefiting independent musicians through MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.