Motörhead’s Lemmy and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Turned Into Retro Action Figures

Lemmy and Rob Halford action figures, via Super7

Two legends of heavy music have been immortalized with new retro-looking action figures. Late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and Judas Priest singer Rob Halford are now available as 3.75-inch “ReAction” collectibles from the toy company Super7.

Super7 specializes in creating new action figures in the popular style of the ’70s and early ’80s, or as the company puts it, “creating figures we wished we’d had when we were growing up.”



The Lemmy figure depicts the rock & roll icon with a removable bass in hand, complete with muttonchops and a Motörhead T-shirt. The Halford figure portrays the Judas Priest vocalist in a studded-leather outfit with whip and microphone accessories.

Equally cool as the figures is the packaging in which they come. The artwork features throwback illustrations of the legendary musicians.

The collectibles were created in honor of a couple of major milestones. The Lemmy figure is a tribute to the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic Ace of Spades album, while the Halford figure is a toast to Judas Priest’s 50th anniversary.

Each figure retails for $18.00 via the Super7 online store, with Lemmy available here and Halford available here.

Motörhead’s Ace of Spades is also being celebrated with a super deluxe 40th anniversary box set. A standard box set, as well as other editions, are available via Amazon. And if you’re feeling lucky, you can enter our contest to win the super deluxe box set using the form below.

Halford, meanwhile, just released his tell-all autobiography, Confess, which can be purchased here.

See close-up images of the action figures in the Instagram posts below.

Win Motörhead’s Ace of Spades 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set